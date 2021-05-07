The election results for Edinburgh Western have been announced.
The MSP is Alex Cole Hamilton who retained his seat with over 25,000 votes and a 10,000 or so majority over the SNP candidate.
The candidates were:
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – Cole-Hamilton, Alex
- Scottish Libertarian Party – Fraser, Daniel
- Scottish Labour Party – Graham, Margaret Arma
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – Masson, Sarah
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Webber, Sue
The numbers are as follows:
The count is taking place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.
Three constituencies are being counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western will be announced.
There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.
The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates will be declared on Saturday.
There are 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh’s constituencies. 18 parties and one independent are contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.