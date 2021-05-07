The election results for Edinburgh Western have been announced.



The MSP is Alex Cole Hamilton who retained his seat with over 25,000 votes and a 10,000 or so majority over the SNP candidate.

Alex Cole Hamilton speaks to The Edinburgh Reporter after the declaration #SPE2021 pic.twitter.com/LQVt0Ex1KN — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 7, 2021



The candidates were:

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Cole-Hamilton, Alex

Scottish Libertarian Party – Fraser, Daniel

Scottish Labour Party – Graham, Margaret Arma

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Masson, Sarah

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Webber, Sue



The numbers are as follows:

#SPE21RESULT for #Edinburgh Western is our first constituency declaration. Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrats, holds with 25,578 votes. Turnout was 71.46% #EdinWestern pic.twitter.com/pJIuzMvL63 — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) May 7, 2021



The count is taking place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Three constituencies are being counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western will be announced.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.

The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates will be declared on Saturday.

There are 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh’s constituencies. 18 parties and one independent are contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.

















Like this: Like Loading...