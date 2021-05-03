KITCHENS within one of Edinburgh’s most high-profile developments are getting the ultimate grilling thanks to a partnership with renowned Michelin-star chef, Tom Kitchin.

In celebration of local producers and the reopening of Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, Tom is collaborating with CALA Homes (East) on a live event at its Boroughmuir development in the city.

The Masterchef judge regular will be hosting a cook-along at the housebuilder’s recently opened second showhome on 7 May, using ingredients locally-sourced from his favourite suppliers in the city, and showing how home cooks can replicate the magic of his restaurant dishes.

On the menu is salmon fillet, sourced from Welch fishmongers at Newhaven served with spring peas and broad beans. The full recipe will be shared ahead of the event for budding home chefs and followers to easily follow along on the day.

Chef Kitchin, Scotland’s youngest winner of a Michelin star and Chef Proprietor of four businesses across Edinburgh and East Lothian (The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie, The Bonnie Badger & Southside Scran), believes the partnership is the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of Scottish produce and hospitality as the industry reopens.

He said: “Edinburgh has a fantastic hospitality scene and it’s great to do something fun and a bit different to celebrate the reopening of restaurants, bars and pubs across the country.

“The invite from CALA is a fantastic opportunity to try out the kitchens at Boroughmuir, while giving home cooks a challenge to replicate the quality of a restaurant meal at home.

“The CALA kitchens have an incredible specification and look like the perfect setting for getting creative, so I’m excited to visit and try everything out.”

Chef Kitchin will be cooking in the development’s showhome kitchen which has been designed by Kitchens International and is fully equipped with integrated Siemens appliances throughout, including an induction hob, fridge-freezer, black glass and stainless steel oven, and combination microwave oven.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “It’s a real honour to have Scotland’s most renowned chef cooking in a CALA kitchen – we’re thrilled to have him showcase how you can create a restaurant-quality dish from home.

“Since we welcomed our first residents late last year, we’ve heard a lot of great feedback on our kitchens, so we wanted to showcase and celebrate that, as well as local produce and hospitality, as best we could.”

To join the cook-along, follow @calahomes on Instagram or Facebook and tune in to the live stream from 5pm on 7th May or search for the dedicated hashtag, #TheKitchinAtCALA

