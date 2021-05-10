Morton Fraser, one of the largest independent law firms in Scotland, announced the appointment of Jenny Dickson as its Chairman on Monday.

Ms Dickson, a Partner in the firm’s litigation team, replaces Maggie Moodie who retired in April. Jenny has also replaced Maggie in leading the firm’s public sector practice.

Jenny is an advocate for social inclusion within the profession, and one of her priorities in the new role is to set out and implement a vision for a more inclusive legal industry. She is particularly passionate about breaking down barriers to social mobility and legal education.

Chris Harte, CEO at Morton Fraser, said: “Jenny’s passion and experience makes her an excellent choice for Chairman. I am looking forward to working with her to continue to evolve Morton Fraser as a modern, flexible and inclusive business and place of work which, in turn, means we can continue to deliver the best possible service to our clients. I’d also like to thank Maggie for her outstanding stewardship over the past four years.”

Jenny Dickson, Chairman at Morton Fraser added: “I am proud and excited to have been appointed Chairman of Morton Fraser. Driving the legal industry forward for the better starts from within, and as Chairman I will be advocating for more inclusive practises where possible level the playing field with our own recruitment to identify outperformers from diverse backgrounds, while exploring other diversity access schemes that can help make a difference to the sector across Scotland.”

Jenny joined Morton Fraser in 2008 and became Partner in 2011. She is a solicitor advocate, and regularly represents clients in the Court of Session, and is recognised by The Legal 500 in Health and Safety, and Medical Negligence as well as listed as an elite ‘Leading Lawyer’ in personal Injury.

