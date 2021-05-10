Castle Concerts have told us on Monday that due to ongoing Covid restrictions, the concert featuring The Script which was due to take place on Friday 16 July 2021 has been rescheduled to Saturday 16 .July 2022.

For those who were unable to get tickets for the original date, the good news is that additional tickets for the rescheduled show, have been released for sale on Monday 10 May 2021 at noon.

For those unable to attend this rescheduled date FULL refunds will be available from point of purchse.

A spokesperson for Castle Concerts said: “As much as we would all love to be able to go to a concert again with no social distancing in place, it has become clear that this July is probably just too soon to be able to do so.

The logistics of staging the concert and planning a tour by a major artist means that we all needed to be confident that we could operate at full capacity before going too far down the road and unfortunately, we’re not there yet. We can’t wait to return to this wonderful arena again next summer.”

Tickets available here:

Online: www.ticketmaster.com

By phone: Ticket hotline 0844 844 0444

Please note tickets are not on sale from Edinburgh Castle box office.

