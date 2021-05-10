Jake Elliott-Hook and Amee Ritchie started their own business a couple of years ago. Now, after years of planning and adapting, they will launch their new product – a range of reusable products inspired by nature and its raw materials – on 19 May.

The S’Wheat products are designed in Scotland inspired by the country’s lochs and mountains. The water bottle they have designed is intended to be your constant companion, no matter where you go. The S’Wheat bottle with its eco-insulated wall is made to keep your drinks cold or hot.

The BPA-free bottle is durable and easy to clean. It is also made from sustainably sourced wheat straw and plant-based materials. It is a one of a kind, and the company says it removes 360 single use plastic bottles with each sale. And they will also plant a tree for you. You can track your forest’s growth at swheatbottle.com.

The company started up in 2018 with a mission to reduce the world’s single use plastic bottle pollution by creating a reusable bottle with sustainability and practicality in mind.

From small beginnings, with a crowdfunder campaign, the founders took heart from the huge support they received. They raised 230% more than their initial goal, and since then they have been planting trees, taking plastic out of the oceans and trying to make a real difference.

S’Wheat founders Jake Elliott-Hook and Amee Ritchie

S’Wheat can make co-branded bottles for large and small companies offering a high-quality etching of a firm’s logo on the bottle, allowing you to give the bottle to customers and staff as a gift. This also allows businesses to reduce their carbon intake by reducing the number of plastic bottles used by any one business or their staff.

One of S’wheat’s founders, Jake, said: “Sustainability is the core value of S’wheat and it remains at the heart of everything we do, we are constantly pushing ourself to be the most sustainable brand out there, we are very grateful to have the support we’ve been given from our customers and corporate clients, this is what makes it possible for us to make the world a cleaner place, together we can do a lot of good for the world.”

