Scottish EDGE, the UK’s largest business funding competition, has awarded £100,000 to Edinburgh company S’wheat, the world’s first reusable bottle made from plant-based materials.
S’wheat founders, Jake Elliott-Hook and Amee Ritchie, won the Net Zero category award for their social enterprise to allow them to keep up with the ever-growing demand for their products.
The company makes reusable water bottles from discarded wheat stalks and bamboo. This process eliminates the need for new, unnatural materials and means that more carbon is offset than produced in the creation of their renewable bottles and also with the help of an environmental tree-planting project.
S’wheat is the only reusable bottle that plants trackable native trees with each bottle sold, allowing consumers to view where in the world their tree has been planted.
Co-founder Jake said: “Winning this funding is key to allow us to expand the business so that we can fulfil our current demand, plant more trees, and help companies offset more carbon through our bespoke co-branding offerings”
Amee said: “We are ecstatic about winning this award. To be recognised for something we’ve worked so hard to achieve feels amazing and we can’t thank Scottish EDGE enough for their continued support in our mission.
“We really appreciate all the support we have received from everyone and we’re so excited to be able to grow the business more.”
S’wheat frequently works with larger companies who wish to introduce sustainability into their business operations by offsetting their carbon footprint and minimising plastic waste. They began offering business to business sales in 2020 and there was a 300% increase in profit from this move alone. S’wheat has now worked with a number of these companies including Aston Martin, Google, Meta, and many more. The funding received from this award means that they can successfully assist large companies in their net zero goals and become known as the number one supplier of sustainable bottles.
The company’s next step is to launch all-new reusable products made from the same materials, bamboo and wheat. Thanks to the Scottish EDGE funding, S’wheat can now work to fill the gap in the market for sustainable reusable products that genuinely give back to the earth.
The duo previously won the Young EDGE award for their sustainable business in 2019. This year, Scottish EDGE has chosen to award S’wheat with the top prize. Scottish EDGE has now awarded more than £20 million to businesses in Scotland which show distinct business innovation but require more funding to fill the demand for their products or services.
Free artist talks hosted by Society of Scottish Artists for 130th Anniversary Exhibition
A selection of artists presenting work at this year’s exhibition are being enlisted by The Society of Scottish Artists for a series of talks hosted at Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh. The talks are free to attend for all audiences, who can engage with the artists as they provide new insights and discuss their work in…
Continue Reading Free artist talks hosted by Society of Scottish Artists for 130th Anniversary Exhibition
Eighteenth century case of Knight v Wedderburn commemorated at Court of Session
A plaque has been installed at the Court of Session to commemorate an historic decision which found that slavery was not recognised in Scots Law when it was heard there in 1778. The case of Joseph Knight v Wedderburn decided that Knight, who was bought as a slave in Jamaica and brought to Scotland, should…
Continue Reading Eighteenth century case of Knight v Wedderburn commemorated at Court of Session
Minister visits Wester Hailes Education Centre
The Minister for Further Education, Higher Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn MSP, visited Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) on Wednesday to find out how an ENABLE programme is helping pupils there. The ENABLE Works’ Stepping Up Programme was devised by the charity for people with learning disabilities and helps any young people with a…
Continue Reading Minister visits Wester Hailes Education Centre
Changes to music school plans approved
Changes to the plans to change the former Royal High School into a “world-class” music school and performance venue have been approved by councillors. The £55 million redevelopment of the A-listed building on Calton Hill converting it from a disused empty building into a National Centre for Music was first approved in 2017. Proposals returned to…
Bar Hutte to close after planning refused
Bar Hutte set up in wooden shacks outside St James Quarter will be forced to shut after the council refused planning permission over noise concerns. The karaoke bar has been up and running since mid-November but must cease operations following a decision taken by councillors on Wednesday. The festive village in St James Square, which includes a…
New Managing Director appointed at Vegware
Vegware, the plant-based packaging company, has appointed Helen Mathieson as its new Managing Director as founder, Joe Frankel, steps down after 15 years. Mathieson joined the firm four years ago to run the supply and operations part of the business. She previously worked as Operations Director at fashion firm, Lyle & Scott and began as…