The Minister for Further Education, Higher Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn MSP, visited Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) on Wednesday to find out how an ENABLE programme is helping pupils there.
The ENABLE Works’ Stepping Up Programme was devised by the charity for people with learning disabilities and helps any young people with a learning disability to progress into work or further education.
The minister heard from students who take part in Stepping Up about the variety of interactive workshops and training activities, and the way these have helped to increase their confidence and develop their employability skills.
Mr Hepburn got involved in an interview workshop, aimed at building employability skills, and had the chance to try ENABLE Works’ Virtual Reality (VR) headset, as the programme utilises the latest technologies.
The programme has a 98% positive destination success rate which is higher than the current school leaver statistics in Scotland.
A student, Jay Shanks, said: “I have really enjoyed my time on Stepping Up so far, as I’ve learned a lot about college and work and had the chance to try new things such as the VR headset, while working alongside people in a similar position to me.
“As a pupil in fifth year, I’ve started thinking about what I’d like to do after school. Before Stepping Up I really wasn’t sure what was next for me, I didn’t know much about the world of work, and I wouldn’t have known how to write a CV or how to act in an interview. Thanks to the programme, I now understand how to do these things and I feel much more prepared.
“I’ve been discussing college courses and I’m feeling really excited about what options are out there for me. I’d love to study drama or film and I’m looking forward to visiting different colleges to learn more about the full-time options.”
Director of ENABLE Works, Ashley Ryan said: “Stepping Up is the only programme of its kind in Europe and now operates in over 75 schools across Scotland, making a real difference to the lives of thousands of young people.
“We were very pleased to have welcomed Mr Hepburn to Wester Hailes High School to see first-hand the impact the programme is having on disabled young people, to overcome any barriers that can prevent a positive transition from school into adulthood.
“Helping equip young people with learning disabilities with the confidence and skills they need to positively progress into employment or further education is invaluable, and we hope this early intervention will help to close the disability employment gap that exists in Scotland.”
Jamie Hepburn said: “It has been inspiring to hear about the vital work that ENABLE does to connect disabled young people to fair work, education and productive activities designed to support a successful transition into adult life and work.
“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting organisations, such as ENABLE, to ensure that people with additional support needs are given a wealth of opportunities. I look forward to learning more about the progress of the Stepping Up programme.”
Free artist talks hosted by Society of Scottish Artists for 130th Anniversary Exhibition
A selection of artists presenting work at this year’s exhibition are being enlisted by The Society of Scottish Artists for a series of talks hosted at Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh. The talks are free to attend for all audiences, who can engage with the artists as they provide new insights and discuss their work in…
Continue Reading Free artist talks hosted by Society of Scottish Artists for 130th Anniversary Exhibition
Eighteenth century case of Knight v Wedderburn commemorated at Court of Session
A plaque has been installed at the Court of Session to commemorate an historic decision which found that slavery was not recognised in Scots Law when it was heard there in 1778. The case of Joseph Knight v Wedderburn decided that Knight, who was bought as a slave in Jamaica and brought to Scotland, should…
Continue Reading Eighteenth century case of Knight v Wedderburn commemorated at Court of Session
Edinburgh company win £100,000 of funding from Scottish EDGE
Scottish EDGE, the UK’s largest business funding competition, has awarded £100,000 to Edinburgh company S’wheat, the world’s first reusable bottle made from plant-based materials. S’wheat founders, Jake Elliott-Hook and Amee Ritchie, won the Net Zero category award for their social enterprise to allow them to keep up with the ever-growing demand for their products. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh company win £100,000 of funding from Scottish EDGE
Changes to music school plans approved
Changes to the plans to change the former Royal High School into a “world-class” music school and performance venue have been approved by councillors. The £55 million redevelopment of the A-listed building on Calton Hill converting it from a disused empty building into a National Centre for Music was first approved in 2017. Proposals returned to…
Bar Hutte to close after planning refused
Bar Hutte set up in wooden shacks outside St James Quarter will be forced to shut after the council refused planning permission over noise concerns. The karaoke bar has been up and running since mid-November but must cease operations following a decision taken by councillors on Wednesday. The festive village in St James Square, which includes a…
New Managing Director appointed at Vegware
Vegware, the plant-based packaging company, has appointed Helen Mathieson as its new Managing Director as founder, Joe Frankel, steps down after 15 years. Mathieson joined the firm four years ago to run the supply and operations part of the business. She previously worked as Operations Director at fashion firm, Lyle & Scott and began as…