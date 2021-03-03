Edinburgh-based Watermans Legal has appointed Tzana Webster within the newly created role of Head of Property Sales.

The move comes as following Watermans Legal’s continued growth in the Edinburgh Legal Market which has seen the business double its turnover in the last three years.

Tzana joins the Watermans team with 15 years of experience in the Edinburgh property market having relocated to Scotland from Texas. Her appointment will further boost the growing reputation of Watermans Legal who are also the official legal partner for both Hearts and Hibs.

Scott Whyte, Managing Director of Watermans Legal and Watermans Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tzana to the team at Watermans Legal and I am excited to see how far our Estate Agency can progress under her leadership.

“Appointing such a high calibre and experienced person in this role is a real coup for us and her passion to deliver a market leading service makes her a great fit for our plans for 2021 and beyond.

“Despite the on-going backdrop of COVID-19, the local property market has remained buoyant and we see a great deal of opportunity for us to continue to increase our sales volume and market share.”

Tzana Webster, Watermans Legal’s new Head of Property Sales, said, “When I first visited Edinburgh over twenty years ago, I instantly fell in love with the city’s architecture and history. I’ve built up a huge amount of property experience during my time in Edinburgh and have a real passion for sharing my knowledge.

“The last year has required the entire property sector to innovate their services and remain agile in order to flourish. This paired with the capital’s continuing busy property market, offers-up lots of exciting opportunities for sectoral growth throughout 2021 and beyond.

“At Watermans Legal, we want to provide the best possible buying and selling experiences for our clients and ensure that we strive to be the best at what we do. We aim to be at the cutting edge of innovation and technology in terms of both how we service our clients and market their properties.”

