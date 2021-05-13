Macduff and Inverarity Morton are two of the best known names in food and drink. Now they have announced that they are both going to open retail shops for the first time at the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall at St James Quarter.

Macduff sell the best of Scottish meat, and Inverarity Morton the best in alcohol. Both firms are drawn to the new set up by its commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and quality.

MacDuff 1890, which traces its origins back to the year 1890, supplies premium quality beef, lamb and pork to butchers, chefs and caterers across the UK and overseas. The Wishaw-based business sources from a small network of quality assured family-run farms, and counts some of Scotland’s best-known chefs and restaurants among its customers, including chefs Scott Smith at Fhior, Roberta Hall at The Little Chartroom, Fred Berkmiller at l’escargot bleu, Stuart Ralston at Noto and Aizle, and Neil Forbes at Café St Honoré.

Andrew Duff, Managing Director of MacDuff 1890, said: “The farms we source from are among the finest in the country. The knowledge of animal welfare and rearing is best-in-class, meaning these animals have the best quality of life possible, while providing produce of the highest quality and complete traceability from farm to plate.

“Bonnie & Wild and MacDuff 1890 share similar commitments to quality, sustainability and provenance, and it’s these shared values that have encouraged MacDuff 1890 to make the leap into launching its first retail venture, something we have been considering due to demand from Edinburgh residents and restaurants. To go in alongside our close friend and customer Peter McKenna at The Gannet is very fitting. I’m excited that MacDuff 1890 will be a key element of this ambitious Food Hall.”

Steve Annand of Inverarity Morton

Inverarity Morton, which today began advertising for a Manager for its new retail concept, is Scotland’s leading independent wines and spirits merchant and is renowned for supplying the on-trade across the country. The Bonnie & Wild bottleshop will be Inverarity Morton’s first foray into retail in the capital.

Sales Director Steve Annand said: “We all know how difficult the past 15 months have been for the hospitality sector but it’s uplifting to see renewed confidence now emanating, albeit cautiously, from colleagues in the trade. Bonnie & Wild’s exciting Scottish Food Hall in the heart of Edinburgh has definitely got people talking about getting back out to licensed premises to meet friends and family and enjoy the best food, drink and hospitality Scotland has to offer.

“We desperately wanted Inverarity Morton to be a key part of Bonnie & Wild since the idea was first mooted, both as a supplier and as a concessionaire partner by way of the Inverarity Morton bottle shop. Like Bonnie & Wild, and indeed every business taking a space in the venue, we are committed to sourcing from producers who are passionate about the quality of their product, whether it’s a craft spirit producer, a family owned vineyard or a well established distillery.”

These two are the latest additions to the newest Food Hall in town, Bonnie & Wild, which will open on 24 June 2021 at St James Quarter.

James Withers, Scotland Food & Drink Chief Executive, said: “There is a lot of excitement about the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall. As Scotland’s hospitality and retail sector recovers from the pandemic, this will be a fantastic, new opportunity to showcase Scotland’s food and drink industry right in the heart of the capital. It is great to see another two businesses becoming partners, and it will be producers and suppliers who are passionate about what they do that will bring such character and quality to the Food Hall.

“After a tough year, this is yet another sign that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality sector has reasons to be very hopeful and excited for what lies ahead.”

