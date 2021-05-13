Following an increase in antisocial behaviour at Ocean Terminal recently, local police officers will be carrying out focused patrols in the area.

Community Inspector Colin Fordyce of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We’ve seen an increase in antisocial behaviour incidents at Ocean Terminal recently involving groups of youths.

“One of our priorities in Edinburgh is dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour. We will be focusing our patrols in and around Ocean Terminal to tackle the issue with a zero tolerance approach. Enforcement action will be taken if anyone is identified as being involved in any criminal behaviour.

“Our local residents and businesses have had a tough enough time recently, and it’s not acceptable for them to have to put up with the reckless behaviour of a small minority of youths intent on causing trouble.

“I ask that all parents and carers speak with their children and young people about the impact that antisocial behaviour has on others. If you see any criminality in the area, call 101, or 999 in an emergency to help us hold offenders to account. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

