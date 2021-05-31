The Scottish Government is beginning a new campaign called “Settling In” to encourage everyone to contact their GP if they have a new or different persistent cough or unusual breathlessness for three weeks or more.

These symptoms can be signs of lung cancer and the government is keen that everyone is checked as early as possible to ensure both early treatment and also survival.

Public Health Scotland has issued data showing a drop in diagnoses of lung cancer than before the pandemic. This is believed to be simply a fear of diagnosis, but the government stresses that improved treatments are available. Since the launch of their £43m Detect Cancer Early Programme, the proportion of lung cancer diagnoses at the earliest stage have increased by 43%, and by 57% in the most deprived areas of Scotland.

Humza Yousaf Health Secretary PHOTO The Scottish Government

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “More people are surviving cancer than ever before, but we know that fear of cancer is putting people off getting checked or attending screening, when invited.

“Don’t ignore early cancer signs and symptoms, and certainly don’t delay getting checked. NHS Scotland remains open during COVID-19 and your GP practice is still there for you – getting checked early is a hugely important step in finding out if you, or your loved one, needs urgent medical help.

“While it’s probably nothing to worry about, a quicker diagnosis can mean less worry. If cancer is confirmed, more treatment options are available if it’s found early.”

Co-chair of Scottish Primary Care Cancer Group Lorna Porteous said: “If you have a sign or symptom that might be due to lung cancer, please don’t delay contacting your GP practice. During the pandemic appointments may be done by either telephone or video so when you do get in touch, please give as much information as you can. You will be asked to come in for a face-to-face appointment if we need to examine you or do some tests – measures are in place to ensure your safety.”

www.getcheckedearly.org/lung-cancer

Like this: Like Loading...