Police Scotland has reminded everyone that poisoning of birds of prey is illegal, and is punishable by imprisonment.

This crime is typically committed by putting illegal and very toxic pesticides on a bait, usually eggs or the cut-open remains of a bird or rabbit and leaving it on open ground.

Poison is indiscriminate, potentially killing any bird or animal, including dogs or cats, that consume or even touch a bait.

Officers say that if you find a dead bird of prey or animal that you think may have been poisoned, or something you think may be a bait, keep children and pets away and under no circumstances should you touch it.

Report it to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers online or 0800 555 111, as quickly as possible.

