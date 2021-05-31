Both drivers and passengers, who choose not to wear a seatbelt, will be the focus of a two week long campaign led by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, beginning today.

The purpose of this campaign is to promote road safety and will run nationally from Monday, 31 May until Sunday, 13 June.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Officers intend to highlight the importance of wearing a seatbelt in the front and rear, regardless of the type of vehicle. While there are some exceptions for wearing a seatbelt on a coach or bus, if one is provided our advice is to wear it. Wearing a seatbelt can lessen the extent of injuries, particularly if you are sitting in the rear of a vehicle.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “Failing to wear a seatbelt is a significant factor in fatal and serious injury collisions and the evidence is clear that seatbelts save lives. This is why we take this matter so seriously.

“Police Scotland works closely with road safety partners to highlight the importance of wearing a seatbelt, however we cannot do this alone, and would urge drivers and passengers to take responsibility and wear a seatbelt whilst the vehicle is in motion.

“We are keen to interact with drivers and passengers through education but where necessary, enforcement action will be taken.”

