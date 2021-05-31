Kevin Nisbet believes that the Euro 2020 finals comes at the perfect time after the disappointment of losing the Scottish Cup final to St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old who made his Scotland debut in a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands in March and is now looking to get his first goal for his country after a successful season with Hibs.

Hampden Park

International recognition could also boost his chances of a big money move from Easter Road in the summer having already been linked to a number of clubs including newly promoted Brentford.

Speaking at the squad’s training camp in Spain, Nisbet said: “Coming back from the Scotland camp gave me that lift, that boost. I did well and proved to myself that I can handle it, so it gave me a lift going into the last part of the season with Hibs. I always back myself to go and make that jump and I’ve settled in well. Even in the last camp, I thought I impressed.

“Last week (Scottish Cup final) was obviously very gutting for me and for the club, but it’s done now and there’s nothing we can do about it and it’s just about getting my Scotland head on and trying to impress. It’s probably come at the perfect time for me.

“I just want to get my first Scotland goal as quickly as possible, any striker wants that first goal, and hopefully I can get that in the friendlies an take that into the Euros – it would be unbelievable.”

