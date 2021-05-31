When in college, most of your time is spent reading, writing essays, and being ready for exams. It gets tedious, and over time, you know you have to find fun ways to make yourself study. Different people prefer different things; some will read in total silence while others need a bit of a buzz to focus. Every student needs to know what works for them so they can use it to make the most of their study time.

Here are things we think work well for most people. The key is to find a way on how to get motivated to study even when you would rather be doing anything but study.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Break Down your Study Project and Get Some Help

If you have this huge project – such as a dissertation – you hardly get any study motivation from the sheer size of it. The task ahead is so huge that you wonder how you are even going to get started. You would be doing yourself a solid by breaking it into manageable portions. Allocate time to look at essay examples on your dissertation topic to kickstart your research and to see what fellow students who share your thoughts are doing. You could even enlist assignment help from online professionals to help with bits of your research. After this, move on to drafting. Small manageable pieces of the dissertation are better than looking at the whole project as a lump.

The same applies to regular study. With so many assignments to do, you may compromise on the time left to study for the main exam. Dedicating time every day to read while you delegate the assignments to other people online takes most of the stress off your schedule.

Set Manageable Goals

What do you plan to achieve after every study session? If you are a CPA studying for your exams, you may set the target at being able to balance the income statement after a study session. Your goal will be to keep at it until the statement is balanced and good and you know how to treat all items on the income statement. With a goal in mind, you will not want to leave the table till you have accomplished what you intended for the session. This said, those goals should be reasonable.

Try Different Approaches

Different people study differently. There are those that prefer solo study sessions at the library, while others will always join discussion groups. Some also like a little buzz and will often study at the cafeteria, the class with everyone else goofing around, or at a coffee shop. Whatever rocks your boat is what you want to go for as a student as it may help your course. It could also take a while to really understand what you like, so take the time so you can eventually make the most of it.

Some parts of the study require you to memorize words or formulas. Anything goes here, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach. You could write a little song to help you memorize or even use poetry.

Set up a Study Routine

Education requires a dedication that includes having a timetable for your studies. It starts with finding out what time works best for you. If mornings are the best time for research for you, then reading academic briefs at that time would work best. You could then dedicate downtime to writing your essays and assignments for the coursework. When you are best suited to study is the time you want to switch off the phones to minimize distractions.

Remember to Have a Life

Even though studying is all-important, you still have a life that you must remember to live. After your lesson, you may want to leave college and go for a walk or catch up with friends. You could even pick up hobbies such as debating at clubs or joining the running groups for planned activities together to give you a different look at things while at school. Learning to reward yourself with a fun activity makes you look forward to getting things done while helping you make friends in other circles that may be handy later.

