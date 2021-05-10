Several new MSPs were elected to seats in Edinburgh and Lothian as well as others from all over the country.

All of the newbies were photographed at Holyrood by the parliamentary photographer learning how things work in the Chamber.

They were welcomed to Holyrood by Clerk/Chief executive of The Scottish Parliament, David McGill.

The MSPs elected to constituencies in Edinburgh and Lothian are as follows: Jeremy Balfour, Sarah Boyack, Miles Briggs, Foysol Choudhury MBE, Alex Cole Hamilton, Ash Denham, Daniel Johnson, Alison Johnstone, Gordon Macdonald, Ben Macpherson, Angus Robertson, Lorna Slater and Sue Webber.

Newly elected MSPs are welcomes to the Chamber of the Scottish Parliament for the first time by Parliament’s Clerk/Chief Executive David McGill. Newly elected MSPs are taking part in a registration/ induction programme at the Parliament on 10th and 11 May ahead of their official Oath/Affirmation ceremony on Thursday 14 May. Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

