Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking and robbery at a building site in East Linton on Sunday, 9 May, 2021.

Around 4.55pm, police were called after security officers were threatened by two men, one armed with a weapon, who had broken into portable cabins at a building site on Haddington Road and stolen a number of power tools.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The security guards challenged the men as they attempted to leave the site with their haul but one of the thieves brandished a weapon at them before both ran off and got into a white Transit van with a black and green Enterprise logo.

The suspects are described as:

White, late 20s/early 30s, of skinny build, brown eyes, 5 ft 9 to 5 ft 10, plain dark face mask, black framed round glasses, wearing light grey jogging bottoms and gloves.

White, late 20s, wearing a grey/blue cap and dark clothing.

Detective Constable Stevie Neill, the officer investigating, said: “Thankfully the security guards were not injured but that fact that the suspects were willing to use violence to get what they wanted was very frightening for both men.

“It’s possible the suspects had been in the area for a while before security was alerted and so, I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 5.30pm and who saw a white Transit van near the building site or anything suspicious about the behaviour of people at the site, to get in touch.

“We believe that the van would have driven on to the A199 between Haddington and East Linton after the robbery, so if you have dash-cam footage from the road between 2.30 and 5.30 pm, then please call police.

Information can be passed to officers at Dalkeith Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 2984 of Sunday, 9 May, 2021. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...