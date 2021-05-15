Scotland’s vaccination programme has now delivered first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than three million people – two thirds of the adult population.

This landmark was reached on Friday 14 May 2021. The national vaccination programme is now moving through those aged 40 – 49 years old. More than 50% of this age group have come forward to receive their first vaccination.

As the programme progresses through this group, appointments are being scheduled for those in the group below – aged 30-39 years old.

In line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) people in the under 40 age group will be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine when it is appropriate to do so.

At the same time 1,599,519 of the population have received their second dose and the government says this offers greater and longer lasting protection against the virus.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, caused quite a stir on social media when he unveiled his left arm to get his jag:

Got my first dose OxAZ vaccine today from Nicole (DN) and Jack (Dentist). Lovely slick process @NHSLanarkshire and great info from vaccinators – I’m so very grateful to all the team involved in planning and delivery of this – thank you! Amazing job. 😁🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0vw3GkeT2K — Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) April 26, 2021

Dr Smith said today: “It is down to the enormous efforts of our vaccination teams around the country that more than three million people in Scotland – two thirds of the adult population – have received their first dose and I would like to say a huge thank you to them and all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“The vaccination programme is one of the main ways – along with restrictions and testing – that we are working to beat this virus and so it is crucial that everyone attends for their appointments when they are offered. This is equally important for those receiving appointments for their second dose as these offer longer lasting protection against Covid-19.

“It is great news that more than half of 40-49 year olds have now come forward and had their vaccine. Everyone has a role to play in helping to bring this virus under control and we want to see our high uptake rates continuing through all the age groups. I would urge all 40-49-year-olds to take the chance of getting vaccinated when your chance comes.

“The latest advice from the JCVI regarding 30- 39 year olds is clear that it is based on the current low prevalence of the virus and the availability of alternatives to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. If the situation changes the advice is that vaccination of adults aged 30-39 years with any of the UK authorised vaccines is always better than no vaccination, except where there are specific medical reasons for not doing so.

“Supplies permitting, we still expect to offer a first dose to all adults in Scotland by the end of July.”Ms Dasiukevich said:“I am delighted to have had my first vaccine and I hope it encourages everyone in my age group to take up their offer of a vaccine as it is by doing so and following restrictions we can start to think about a return to normal life.

“I want to thank everyone at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – all the staff were reassuring and the process was clearly explained. I was also give a leaflet with further information. I look forward to getting my second dose in around twelve weeks’ time.

”Director of Public Health for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Dr Linda De Caestecker said:“Thank you to everyone who has come out to get their vaccination so far. The rollout has been the most significant of any vaccination programme ever undertaken by the Health Board and the numbers of doses administered both within NHSGGC and across Scotland is hugely encouraging.

“Our staff have been the driving force behind the local rollout, and we thank them for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm during this difficult period.

“The vaccine provides our best way out of the coronavirus pandemic and a return, in time, to the things we’ve all missed. We continue to urge everyone to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Like this: Like Loading...