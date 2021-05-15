The last of four online concerts airs live tonight featuring the Russian painter, Maria Rud.

This will be the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra’s (SNJO) most ambitious multi-dimensional event to date. Three other concerts have been streamed already over the last three nights.

Filmed in the heart of Edinburgh, at St Giles Cathedral Where Rivers Meet will provide a unique canvas for a new collaboration between the SNJO and artist Maria Rud, whose soulful and spiritually charged live paintings will be projected onto the magnificent stained-glass great west window and sets the music of Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman, Anthony Braxton, and Albert Ayler arranged by Tommy Smith, Paul Towndrow, Paul Harrison, and Geoffrey Keezer in a distinct and fresh light.

Tommy Smith, OBE, said: “This concert is all about expression, the deepest emotion of our inner voice. To reach that space where we summon heart and spirit, the soloists must bare their souls – that was the challenge and the achievement of much of the best of the free jazz of the 1960s and beyond. And that’s what we’re after here.”

