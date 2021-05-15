The newly arrived giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo have been taking in the sights from their new hilltop residence.

The first four animals to arrive this week were spotted exploring outdoors for the first time as they settle in and get to know each other.

Arrow taking a look down to Saughton Park bandstand PHOTO RZSS

Fennessey and Gerald joined Ronnie and Arrow on Wednesday evening, and staff at the wildlife conservation charity say they have been delighted to see the herd starting to bond and are looking forward to opening the brand new giraffe house to the public in mid-June.

RZSS partnered with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) and Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky to bring giraffes back to the capital for the first time in over 15 years and support vital work to protect the species in the wild.

More information about visiting Edinburgh Zoo, the giraffes and how people can help care for the charity’s animals is available at edinburghzoo.org.uk/we-are-open.

