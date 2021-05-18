The daily cost of using coastal car parks in East Lothian could go up by 25 per cent from August.

East Lothian Council’s administration cabinet will be asked to approve the new charges next week.

It is proposed that the daily charge goes from £2 to £2.50, with season tickets going from £40 a year to £50.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve plans to apply for a change to the road traffic order which allows them to charge users of 10 of its coastal car parks.

The car parks where pay and display are applied are: Longniddry Bents No. 1; Longniddry Bents No. 2; Longniddry Bents No. 3; Gullane Bents; Yellowcraig; John Muir Country Park – Tyninghame Links; John Muir Country Park – Linkfield; Shore Road, Belhaven; Whitesands; and Barns Ness.

Cabinet meets next week to discuss the proposals.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter.

