Emergency services are currently at the scene of a works vehicle on fire in Wester Hailes.

It is understood that gas on the back of the vehicle caught light and exploded.

Photos courtesy of Ross Jamieson via twitter

Two fire appliances were called to the scene at Westside Plaza close to the shopping centre just after noon and the library has been closed as a precaution.

Residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.

There are no current reports of any injuries.

Lothian Buses confirmed that services 22 and 400 are affected due to the road closure, with diversions in place.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are currently at the scene dealing with the ongoing incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.05pm to a report of a works vehicle on fire in Murrayburn Road, Edinburgh. Officers are currently in attendance along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no reports of injuries but a nearby library has been closed as a precaution and residents have been asked to keep their windows closed due to smoke.

“Murrayburn Road is closed in both directions and Hailesland Road Murrayburn Place are also closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Like this: Like Loading...