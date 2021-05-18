Join Central Children’s Library staff for an outdoor Bookbug Big Splash session!

This is a free, but ticketed, family only event, and is not suitable for nursery groups. Suitable for parents and children under 5s.

The event will take place inside the Meadows Toddler Play area, next to the Community Garden at the east end of the Meadows.

Meet at the gate of the Meadows Toddler Play area. To help us keep everyone safe, arrive 5-10 minutes early.

A few things will be different about this session in order to keep our staff and all families safe.

Bookbug loves splashing in puddles, so come dressed for the weather – boots and waterproofs or sunhats if we are lucky!

There will be no seating provided, so please feel free to bring your own camping chair or picnic blanket or floor mat to sit on if you would like.

Adults must book a ticket, and provide their full name and contact phone number for Test and Protect in advance of the event. Please do not book a ticket for children.

Adults without ticket will not be admitted to the event. Number of adult tickets for this session is limited to 12. Under 5s are not included in the number counting, so please do not book a ticket for children who will be attending.

All adults must wear a face covering (unless exempt) at the beginning and end of the session and keep a 2 meter distance at all times. Masks can be removed during the session. Children are not required to keep a 2 meter distance.

While at the session please follow good hygiene practices. Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and dispose of it safely.

This event follows the current Scottish Government Guidance on Covid 19 organised activities for children and the Scottish Book Trust Guidance on resumption of Bookbug Sessions.

Adults and children with symptoms of Covid-19 must not attend the session.

There will be no toilets available at the session.

In the case of adverse weather conditions and the session is cancelled, you will be contacted via phone.

By signing up for this event you agree that you have read and agree with the above guidance.

For further information please email Anna.Plichta-Les@edinburgh.gov.uk

