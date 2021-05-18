Residents and visitors to the Granton Waterfront area are being asked by the City of Edinburgh Council to vote on suggested names – see below – or propose one of their own, for a new public square.

The square, to be built outside the historic former Granton Station which together with the restoration of the building has agreed funding of up to £4.75m, will be used for community events and recreation. This project is part of the Council’s wider £1.3bn regeneration project for Granton Waterfront.

Cammy Day, Depute Leader, the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The area is steeped in history and heritage and I’d encourage everyone with a connection to Granton Waterfront to read more about why each name has been suggested and cast their vote or offer a suggestion of their own.

“It’s important we get the right name for the new square as it’s our intention that it will become a focal point at the heart of our wider £1.3bn regeneration of the area for the community and visitors to enjoy for generations to come, while creating jobs and homes for citizens”.

Artist’s impression of the new square

The consultation on the new name runs from today (Tuesday, 19 May) until Wednesday, 2 June.

Suggested names

Esparto Square

Herring Square

Howkins Square

Leviathan Square

MacArthur Square

Queen of Thanet Square

William Peck Square

Station Square

Waterfront Square

