The sightseeing cruises on Maid of the Forth from South Queensferry are back.

Everyone can blow away the cobwebs, enjoy the great outdoors and get their sea legs on board. Maid of the Forth’s musical sunset cruises, which sell out every year, also make a welcome return

To ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the family-run business has a reduced capacity on each sailing to ensure social distancing. Face masks remain essential asa well as pre-booking. It is only possible to book through a ticketless online system.

Passengers can enjoy a 90-minute daytime sightseeing cruise which sails under all three Forth Bridges and past both Inchgarvie Island, Haystack Rock and Inchcolm Island. The Maid of the Forth top deck is ideal for spotting the abundance of marine life to be seen such as grey seals, porpoises, dolphins and even the occasional Minke whale. Refreshments are available on board with a fully stocked bar situated in the lower deck.

Maid of the Forth’s famed 3-hour cruise – which includes a 90-minute trip on Inchcolm – will also be available. On Inchcholm, visitors can ramble around the monastic abbey, explore the trails, relax on the beach with a picnic and spot the seabirds.

Maid of the Forth has also confirmed dates for its summer sunset cruises – the Fizz on the Forth, Jazz Cruises and Folk Cruises.

Fizz on the Forth is a two and a half hour cruise with live music from multi-genre singer Cailean McLean. There will also be an evening of musical variety with songs from Swing and Big Band, musicals and film, right up to current chart toppers all set to feature. Fizz on the Forth will run on 24 July, 14 August and 18 September (£28 per person).

Jazz Cruises are £23 per person and will take place on 16 July and 6 August, featuring live music from resident band, Maid of the Forth Stompers, as the sunsets against the backdrop of Edinburgh and Fife. The band will perform a whole host of popular tunes from Dixieland-style to more traditional jazz.

The Folk Cruise programme will run on 2, 9 and 23 July, 13 and 20 August, 3 and 10 September with live music from Scottish folk band, Pure Malt, on the three hour cruise. Resident folk band Pure Malt will perform a whole host of traditional and contemporary Scottish and Irish folk music, with the chance to sing-a-long and make requests.

www.maidoftheforth.co.uk or call 0131 331 5000.

