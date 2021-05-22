Hibs’ Scottish Cup dreams of a second Scottish Cup triumph in five-years ended with a 1-0 defeat to hoodoo side St Johnstone at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Head Coach Jack Ross made eight changes to the starting XI that drew with Celtic last weekend with Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig, Jackson Irvine, Christan Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle all returning. Only Alex Gogic, Ryan Porteous and Joe Newell retained their place.

St Johnstone who have been troubled with Covid issues made six changes to the side that drew with Livingston to secure fifth place and Callum Davidson was able to field a strong side.

Former Hibs’ trio, Callum Booth, David Wotherspoon and Glen Middleton all started for the Saints whilst former skipper Liam Craig had to be content with a place on the bench.

In the 6th minute Irvine sent a long cross into the box but Boyle completely missed his volley and the danger was cleared. At the other end Chris Kane had a chance but his strike from 15-yards flew well over the bar.

Middleton did well to beat Doig and Hanlon but his shot, under pressure from Gogic was easily saved.

Hibs started to play some nice passing football but the move ended with McGinn overhitting his cross from the right.

Boyle then sent in a dangerous cross which Jason Kerr headed over the bar with Doidge waiting to pounce.

Hibs had a great chance in the 26th minute when a challenge on Newell fell to Irvine but Zander Clark produced a superb save to keep his side level.

On the half-hour mark the Saints took the lead when Hibs’ defenders were unable to clear the ball on the left and Wotherspoon sent an inch perfect cross to the back post where Shaun Rooney overpowered Doig and headed the ball into the net.

Hibs tried to get back into the game when Newell collected the ball in midfield, strode forward and tried a long range effort which went over the bar.

Just before the break Irvine was booked for a frustrated challenge on Middleton.

Hibs started the second-half on the front foot and Irvine set up Nisbet but his effort was dragged wide.

Gogic had a diving header which was cleared and Middleton broke clear and it took a great tackle by Newell to deny the winger. The ball broke to Rooney but his shot deflected off his team mate and past the post.

In the 55th minute Jamie Murphy replaced Gogic and Hibs started to show some more urgency.

St Johnstone continued to look dangerous on the break and Middleton tried his luck from the edge of the area but Macey managed to save at the second attempt.

Moments later Wotherspoon cut inside and Macey did well to save his effort.

Saints continued to attack and the ball deflected off Porteous into the path of Kane who went down under a challenge from McGinn and Nick Walsh pointed to the spot.

Middleton’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Macey and the ball rebounded to Kane but the big keeper was up quickly and produced another great save to deny the striker.

Lewis Stevenson replaced Doig then Clarke did well to save a powerful header from Porteous as Hibs desperately tried to get a late equaliser but the Saints’ defence held firm and deservedly took the trophy.

St Johnstone: Clark, Booth, Kerr, Gordon, McCart, McCann, Bryson, Rooney, Wotherspoon, kane, Middleton. Subs: Parish, Brown, Tanser, Craig, Davidson, Conway, Melemed, May, O’Halloran

Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig, Gogic, Irvine, Newell, Doidge, Nisbet, Boyle. Subs: Marciano, Gray, Magennis, Wright, Stevenson, Murphy, Hallberg, McGregor

Referee Nick Walsh

