Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 13 year old girl reported missing from her home in the Corstorphine area of the city.

Zakiyya Haider was last seen around 5pm on Friday 21 May when she left home.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with long dark hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing all black clothing.

Inspector Keith Forrester said “Zakiyya’s mum and sister are growing very concerned for her, therefore I would ask anyone who may know where she is to get in touch. Likewise if she sees this appeal please call your family or Police Scotland to let us know you are safe.

“Anyone who has information that may help us find Zakiyya is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident 4104 of 21 May 2021”.

