Scotland’s pro-European body European Movement in Scotland (EMIS) has set out its manifesto and says the UK Government should amend its immigration policy.

This would reflect Scotland’s demographic deficit and restore freedom of movement to Scottish residents. It is also pressing the UK Government to rejoin the Erasmus+ youth exchange programme – or enable Scotland and Wales to take part on their own.

These are among 15 key policies the European Movement in Scotland (EMiS) is urging political parties and candidates to adopt as policy in the #Holyrood2021 campaign,

EMiS objective is for Scotland to become part of the European Union once again, whether as an independent state or as part of the UK, but it also believes that it is important that Scotland should have the closest possible links with the EU meantime.

Among other policy issues highlighted by EMiS are better access to EU markets for Scotland’s food and fish, more direct links between Scotland and mainland Europe, a full say in managing the UK Prosperity Fund and close alignment with the EU on environmental standards, emission targets, human rights law and data privacy.

EMiS chair, Mark Lazarowicz, said: “The UK has left the EU, but our relationship with Europe clearly matters greatly to the voters of Scotland. This relationship will have longstanding impacts on the country’s economy and culture.

“We urge prospective members of the Scottish Parliament and their political parties to work to reinforce Scotland’s European interests and prioritise the issues we identify as important for the future prosperity and wellbeing of Scotland and its people.”

