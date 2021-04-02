The Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross is urging the government to allow fans back into the stadium for the Euros this summer.

He said that the success of the vaccination programme and the low infection rates in Scotland now make this safe.

Glasgow is scheduled to be a host city but UEFA are reported to be considering moving the fixtures unless fans are allowed in to watch. The four Hampden fixtures include Scotland v the Czech Republic on Monday, 14 June and Croatia v Scotland on Tuesday, 22 June. UEFA will decide on 7 April 2021.

Mr Ross, who is also an assistant referee, said: “I believe that the Tartan Army must be allowed into Hampden for the Euros. The time for SNP dithering is over.

“Around 2.5 million Scots have been vaccinated thanks to our amazing NHS and the UK’s world-beating vaccination programme.

“All our sacrifices have helped to suppress the virus and it would be unfortunate if the Scottish Government made a wrong call on this.

“I have always said that public health is paramount but there is the risk of being too cautious here. This is a time for optimism.

“We have seen other countries allowing fans into sports venues in a safe and responsible manner. We can do the same, at the right capacity to ensure fans are not put at risk.

“To play to empty seats would be terrible, but to lose these fixtures entirely would be a real body blow to fans and the wider Scottish public.

“It has been 23 years since our men’s team reached a major finals and for games to be played here in Scotland is thrilling – so let’s make sure the some of the Tartan Army can play their part by roaring the team on to success.”

