Scotland’s largest union, UNISON, has published its manifesto for the 2021 election calling for the recovery after the pandemic to be led by investment in public services.

The document highlights the need to both defend and improve the services and the lives of those who provide them.

The services they want to have prominence are care, education, health, local government, utilities and the police service.

Lilian Macer, UNISON Scotland convener, said: “Investment in our public services creates jobs delivering more spending in local economies – wage rises for public service workers boosts local demand. Public services are essential to keeping us safe and civilised. Investing in these sectors provides longer term economic benefit and increased social resilience, and will prepare us for the next pandemic. Prioritising these areas will deliver for people and the environment. Trade unions have a vital role in our recovery and we look forward to playing our part. ”

Mike Kirby, UNISON Scottish secretary, said:“UNISON manifesto Essential for Recovery has been put together during a pandemic that’s impact will be felt for years to come. It’s vital that we put the issue of a fair recovery from Covid – socially and economically – front and centre of our demands for change. We cannot go back to normal. Public services must be at the centre of any future economic strategy. The next Scottish government must prioritise essential goods and services like housing, utility supply, health, transport, justice, education and care.”

Read the manifesto here.

