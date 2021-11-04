Shane Owen (pictured) is now the all-time leading netminder for Fife Flyers in the Elite League era having posted his sixth shutout in Sunday’s 5-0 Challenge Cup win against arch rivals Dundee Stars.

The ice cool, 31-year-old Canadian, has also enjoyed back-to-back shut outs in home games – an 8-0 Elite League success against Manchester Storm followed by the one against Dundee in the Challenge Cup – which was last achieved in season 2008/09, according to Fife Flyers’ historian.

Flyers, he said, did post consecutive shut outs home and away in season 2016/17.

Todd Dutiaume, Fife’s coach, said the former Florida Everblades and Indy Fuel netminder deserves full recognition for what he has achieved for the Kirkcaldy club.

The experienced playcaller explained there was a big reason why Flyers brought the highly-rated netminder back for a third spell at The Fife Ice Arena.

He added: “I have worked closely with Shane for some time and know him has a person and it was a no-brainer to bring him back. He is a real professional and gives our team a chance to win every night.

“The guys recognise that and 100 per cent it gives the defenceman real confidence knowing he is there behind them.”

Dutiaume said that Owen, who has never been drafted by an National Hockey League club, is level headed and does not get caught up in emotions on the ice. He is a calming influence.

He added: “Shane is extremely laid-back and quiet but a very personable man and we always try to recruit people like that for Fife. He does not seek publicity just goes about his job night-in and night-out.”

Meanwhile, Flyers await the draw for the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup having have secured progression for the seventh time in ten seasons.

Other interesting stats provided by the historian include the second goal at Belfast Giants on Saturday in a 4-1 defeat was the 2000th actual goal conceded by the Flyers in all Elite League competitions.

And Matt Carter’s opening goal in the shutout of Dundee was the 1,700 goal scored by a Flyers player in all Elite League competitions. It is also the first time the Flyers have blanked Stars at home in the Elite League era.

The historian added: “For clarification, actual goals do not take into account any scored or conceded in a shootout result as these are not credited to the individual players scoring or goalies conceding.”





