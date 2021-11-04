Berwick Speedway have confirmed that Kyle Bickley (picture by Taylor Lanning) has signed to ride for the club next season and he will also skipper the Berwick Bullets in the National Development League.



The talented 19-year-old from Cumbria joins Chris “Bomber” Harris and Leon Flint as a confirmed starters for Bandits.

The teenager ended the season with some brilliant performances and the Borders club were desperately keen to welcome Bickley back to pick up 2022 where he left off in 2021.



He also proved to be “nothing short of sensational” according to a club spokesman for Berwick Bullets in their debut season.



After Flint was deemed ineligible to continue in the National League, Bickley embraced the role of team captain and he more than rose to the occasion on and off the track, banging in big points and showing qualities of a leader in the pits.



Bandits owner/promoter Jamie Courtney said: “We are really excited to bring Kyle back to Shielfield Park in 2022.



“An interesting fact is that he has never been given the chance to race for the same Championship club for two seasons in a row before and we all firmly believe that this opportunity will help give him the confidence in his surroundings to make the progress in his career that is inevitable.



“Kyle was the real deal for the Bullets in 2021 and he really started banging in some impressive wins in the Championship too.

“Having Bomber in the side, one of Britain’s greatest ever racers can only help Kyle’s career trajectory and we are very proud to welcome him back to not only an exciting Bandits side but also as the skipper for the 2022 Bullets team.”



