The Scottish Government’s pay offer to NHS workers for the financial year starting in April has been welcomed by UNISON today as both “credible and serious”.
If accepted by UNISON members, it will mean that most NHS workers in Scotland will receive pay increases of more than 8% in 2023/24.
If that happens, it would mean that over two years UNISON will have secured a pay rise of over 14% for the largest majority of registered nurses, and almost 20% for the lowest paid workers in the NHS.
UNISON Scotland’s health committee is due to meet on Monday to discuss the offer and plans to open a digital consultative ballot on Wednesday.
Last November, UNISON members voted to accept The Scottish Government’s deal on NHS wages for the current pay year ending in March. That included a commitment to get the next set of pay negotiations going early so that health workers could receive the wage rise due in April on time. UNISON is pleased that the Scottish government has kept to this timetable.
Chair of UNISON Scotland health committee Wilma Brown said: “NHS workers were rightly angry that it took government so long to settle last year’s pay claim. That’s why securing the commitment not to delay talks for the coming pay year was so important.
“It’s good to see that the government has listened and come forward with an offer for next year, a good few weeks ahead of 1 April. The union will begin its consultation with NHS members as soon as possible.”
UNISON Scotland head of health Matt McLaughlin said: “This is a credible pay offer for NHS workers, and needs serious consideration. As always it’s down to UNISON’s health members to decide whether to accept.
“NHS staff in Scotland are already the best paid in the UK. If the offer is accepted, it’ll provide a one-off payment of £387 plus at least 6.5% built into the pay scales for the majority of staff.
“This means that over two years UNISON will have secured a pay rise of over 14% for most registered nurses and almost 20% for the lowest paid in the NHS.”
Hearts travel to Motherwell seeking league treble
Hearts have beaten Motherwell twice already this season, 3-0 at Fir Park in mid-September, and 3-2 at Tynecastle in early November, and the record books indicate that the last time the Jambos won three straight against The Steelmen was in 2017 when Mark McGhee was the manager at Fir Park. However, Motherwell come into the…
Finalists for Independent Bookshop of the Year 2023 announced
The finalists for the British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year have just been announced. The list includes The Edinburgh Bookshop and The Portobello Bookshop in the capital. The finalists will compete to win a regional heat which will be announced on 16 March before completing for the overall prize which will be…
LGBTQ+ adoption and fostering information evening
As part of LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week 2023, which is being organised by New Family Social, St Andrew’s Children’s Society are holding an Information Evening at their Edinburgh office on Thursday, 9 March from 6pm to 7.30pm. There is no need to register unless you want to receive a reminder about the event in which…
Five things you need to know today
Funeral Firefighter Barry Martin's funeral takes place at St Giles on Friday. It is expected that firefighters from all over Scotland will join Mr Martin's family and friends. Barry Martin (38) died on 27 January following serious injuries he sustained when tackling the large scale fire at the former Jenners building on 23 January 2023.
Summerhall to have new schemes supporting Fringe performers
In a new initiative announced ahead of this year’s Festival, Summerhall will try to help participants with the increasing costs of presenting work in Edinburgh. Separately, the venue will also introduce a new event called Surgery Series to allow peer reviews of unfinished work. The Support the Artist Ticket is a third price option which…
Remembering firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin died on 27 January following injuries he sustained when tackling a fire at the former Jenners building in the city. Later today his funeral will be held at St Giles Cathedral. Barry Martin’s wife has described him as a remarkable man who was exhilarated to be a firefighter. The 38-year-old died on Friday,…