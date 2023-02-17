The finalists for the British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year have just been announced.

The list includes The Edinburgh Bookshop and The Portobello Bookshop in the capital.

The finalists will compete to win a regional heat which will be announced on 16 March before completing for the overall prize which will be announced at Grosvenor House on 15 May 2022. The award honours stores which support their communities with bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.

The finalists are:

Far From the Madding Crowd | Linlithgow

Minerva’s Emporium | Kingussie

The Book Nook Stewarton | Stewarton

The Edinburgh Bookshop | Edinburgh

The Mainstreet Trading Company | Melrose

The Portobello Bookshop | Portobello

Timberbooks | Overton

Ullapool Bookshop | Ullapool

