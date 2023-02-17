If you are thinking about adopting, St Andrew’s can tell you about:

the adoption process

what it’s like to adopt a child

the lifelong adoption support the organisation offers to their families

If you want to find out more about becoming a foster carer, St Andrews can tell you all about:

the fostering process

the children waiting to be fostered

what it’s like to foster a child

the support St Andrew’s offer, including training and events

the financial support available to all our foster carers

Everyone is welcome to apply to become either an adopter or a foster carer, including single people. The charity will be joined by one of their many LGBTQ+ adopters who will talk about their experiences of adopting. They will be happy to answer any questions.

The LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Information Evening will take place in our Edinburgh office:

St Andrew’s Children’s Society 7 John’s Place Edinburgh EH6 7EL

Call 0131 454 3370 if you have any questions or would like to speak to someone about adopting or fostering. Alternatively, please send an email to info@standrews-children.org.uk