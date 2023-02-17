As part of LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week 2023, which is being organised by New Family Social, St Andrew’s Children’s Society are holding an Information Evening at their Edinburgh office on Thursday, 9 March from 6pm to 7.30pm.
There is no need to register unless you want to receive a reminder about the event in which case register a free place on Eventbrite.
If you are thinking about adopting, St Andrew’s can tell you about:
- the adoption process
- what it’s like to adopt a child
- the lifelong adoption support the organisation offers to their families
If you want to find out more about becoming a foster carer, St Andrews can tell you all about:
- the fostering process
- the children waiting to be fostered
- what it’s like to foster a child
- the support St Andrew’s offer, including training and events
- the financial support available to all our foster carers
Everyone is welcome to apply to become either an adopter or a foster carer, including single people. The charity will be joined by one of their many LGBTQ+ adopters who will talk about their experiences of adopting. They will be happy to answer any questions.
The LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Information Evening will take place in our Edinburgh office:
St Andrew’s Children’s Society 7 John’s Place Edinburgh EH6 7EL
Call 0131 454 3370 if you have any questions or would like to speak to someone about adopting or fostering. Alternatively, please send an email to info@standrews-children.org.uk
