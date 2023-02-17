Funeral

Firefighter Barry Martin’s funeral takes place at St Giles on Friday. It is expected that firefighters from all over Scotland will join Mr Martin’s family and friends. Barry Martin (38) died on 27 January following serious injuries he sustained when tackling the large scale fire at the former Jenners building on 23 January 2023.

At midday on Friday, 17 February, the funeral cortege will make its way from the base of the Royal Mile, arriving at the Cathedral at 12.20pm when the service, by invitation, will begin. There will be a private committal thereafter.

A fire broke out at the former Jenners store on Princes Street on 23 January. This photo taken on 24 January show the extent of the damage in the ground floor building at the rear PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Barry Martin was from Fife, and was the beloved husband of Shelley, 36, and much-loved father of eight-year-old twins, Oliver and Daniel.

Shelley said: “Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father. He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them. I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.

“Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public. Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever.”

St Giles’ Cathedral will provide a live broadcast link of the Service from 12.15pm. This can be watched on YouTube.

Rolling road closures will be in effect during the funeral procession on the Royal Mile. These will be managed by Edinburgh City Council.

Crowd barriers will also be in place on the Royal Mile from the junction with North Bridge Street for the duration of the parade and service. Shops and local amenities will remain open.

As a mark of respect, Lothian Buses is offering free travel to all uniformed emergency services personnel, and Edinburgh Trams is offering free travel to all uniformed fire and rescue service personnel on the day of the funeral.

SNP to choose their new leader

The National Executive of the SNP met last night to work out the process for choosing a successor to Nicola Sturgeon who announced her intention to resign on Wednesday. Here is the BBC’s explainer:

Ukraine anniversary

On Tuesday of next week as part of the events being coordinated in Edinburgh to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there will be a Parliamentary Debate at 2pm on 23 February 2023.

You may watch online or attend the parliament by booking a ticket here

Deposit Return Scheme

Amid the political upheaval of the week, the plans to introduce a Deposit Return Scheme continue. But Liam McArthur MSP and Deputy Presiding Officer has called for a ministerial statement to parliament when it reconvenes next week.

He would like the statement to address the “legitimate concerns of businesses” about the proposed scheme. Concerns raised by businesses have been dismissed by the minister Lorna Slater MSP in interviews.

Drinks producers have to register by 28 February to a three year contract not knowing all the details of the costs involved. And if producers are unregistered then they will be prevented from selling any of their products in Scotland.

Mr McArthur said: “The Government seems to be hellbent on bulldozing ahead with this scheme, no matter the damage they cause in the process. They need to listen carefully to the legitimate concerns of businesses, but this just isn’t happening at the moment.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats were the first party to call for a deposit return scheme and we have repeatedly urged the Scottish Government to learn from successful schemes elsewhere in Europe.

“Over the last year, I have worked with many of the local stakeholders trying to get answers to questions they have on how this scheme will work in practice. Yet, as we approach key deadlines, there is still a lack of clarity in too many areas. Businesses cannot be expected to rush into signing up for something when there are still valid concerns about potential costs and barriers.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation carries with it the opportunity for a fresh look at the scheme. I am calling on the government to come to Parliament next week with a statement pausing the scheme, breaking down the costs that it will incur for businesses and explaining how ministers will sufficiently address the concerns of producers.”

