The Scottish Budget approved on Tuesday included an increase of £100m for councils, but that sum ‘won’t touch the sides’, said UNISON.
Commenting on the Scottish government’s announcement of a £100 million cash injection to help settle local government pay disputes, Johanna Baxter, UNISON Scotland’s Head of local government, said:“The announcement of an additional £100m for local government is welcome. However, it won’t touch the sides of the £1 billion gap in local government budgets and doesn’t provide councils anywhere near enough funding for a decent pay uplift for local government workers.
“While local councils struggle to balance the books, thousands of jobs and community services are facing cuts. These scraps from the top table will do little to restore confidence in the Scottish government’s approach to local democracy or the communities our councils serve.”
The City of Edinburgh Council meets on Thursday to set the budget and the rate of council tax for the next year.
ScotHot reveal their 50 Rising Stars
On ScotHot’s 50th Anniversary 50 industry superstars are recognised. A judging panel of industry leaders have revealed ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, of the country’s biggest talents. And there are some from Edinburgh on the list: Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up…
Peace groups to hold Vigil for Ukraine on Friday
Scottish peace groups will hold a vigil for Ukraine on the first anniversary of Putin’s invasion. On Friday 24 February, Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (SCND) will, along with other Scottish peace groups, hold a candlelit vigil to show their support for people in Ukraine. From 4.30-6.30pm peace groups invite people to donate to a…
Five things you need to know today
It is the middle of the week, and almost the end of the month, and this is the day when we begin production on our March newspaper. If you have any news that absolutely needs to go in our paper then please do get in touch today. SCOTTISH BUDGET The Scottish Government’s budget was passed…
Midlothian Council raise council tax by five per cent
Council tax will rise by five per cent in Midlothian in the year ahead as a last minute agreement among councillors allowing plans to cut council jobs put on hold. Stand alone toilets are to close and there will be a one per cent budget cut across schools as part of measures to plug a £14 million…
West Lothian Council raises council tax by 5.8 per cent
West Lothian Council pulled back from drastic cuts to public transport subsidy and library closures in its budget, but at the cost of a 5.8 percent hike in council tax. A Labour proposal also withdrew high-profile cuts including charging for garden waste collection and changes to school transport. Schools crossing patrols and festive lighting funding have also been…
Regan speaks out on equal marriage
Ash Regan MSP has issued a statement about her beliefs on equal marriage. This has become a main issue in the SNP leadership campaign following the statement by First Minister hopeful, Kate Forbes MSP, the current Finance Secretary, who said that marriage is for a man and a woman. Ms Forbes is a member of…