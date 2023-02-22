

On ScotHot’s 50th Anniversary 50 industry superstars are recognised.

A judging panel of industry leaders have revealed ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, of the country’s biggest talents.

And there are some from Edinburgh on the list:

Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage

Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail

Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail Jamie Crothall, Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage

Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage Kieran Wight, Head Chef: Elior @ Murrayfield Stadium – Champion Chefs

A fortnight ahead of the event, ScotHot23 has unveiled its list of 50 Rising Stars – celebrating some of the most talented newcomers to Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries.

Following an extensive shortlisting and judging process, with more than 200 applications considered, a ‘hot list’ of 50 Rising Stars has today been revealed by ScotHot, comprising Hospitality Heroes, Champion Chefs, Tourism Trendsetters, as well as those Rising Up in Retail and Brilliant in Beverage.

Individuals were encouraged to nominate their colleagues, friends, employees, and role models in each category, not limited by age but ten years’ experience or less within the industry was essential.

ScotHot takes place at the SEC Glasgow from 8-9 March 2023, and is the country’s leading showcase for the food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries. It willwelcome around 7,000 visitors to the two-day event.

The presentation of the 50 Rising Stars, sponsored by Xpress Jobs and HIT Scotland, will take place at the Spotlight Stage at 4.30pm on Wednesday 8 March. Those on the list will be presented with their certificates and invited to attend the ‘STA and ScotHot Industry Social’ at Revolution in Glasgow that evening.

Head Judge David Cochrane, MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, said: “Reading all the submissions was uplifting – it certainly reveals a great statement on the health of the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors in Scotland. There was an abundance of talent, personality and enthusiasm in all of the 50 Rising Stars that was inspirational to all of the judges”

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the company responsible for ScotHot, said: “Seeing so many worthy individuals nominated for our 50 Rising Stars list was incredible, and it was a tough decision for us judges to pick our top 50.

“We would like to say a huge congratulations from all of us at ScotHot to those who made the 50 Rising Stars list – we are so looking forward to seeing you at the event in March and celebrating your achievements together.”

Now in its 50th year, ScotHot23 offers an unmissable opportunity for delegates to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.

This year’s event will be supported by major partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, The Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer and Drink Think.

https://www.scothot.co.uk/

Full list here:

Sophie Aire, Business Support Manager – People: Stack and Still Limited – Hospitality Heroes

Lorna Allison, Marketing and Merchandising Manager: Brakes Scotland – Rising Up in Retail

Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage

William Bailey, Junior Sous/Pastry Chef: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course – Champion Chefs

Ross Boyd, Chef-de-Partie: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish – Champion Chefs

Jack Bray, Mixologist: voco Grand Central Hotel IHG – Brilliant in Beverage

Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail

Martin Buchanan, Deputy General Manager: The Oak Tree Inn – Hospitality Heroes

Fraser Cameron, Senior Sous Chef: The Globe Inn /1610 restaurant – Champion Chefs

Debbie Cole, Wildlife guide: Dolphin Spirit – Tourism Trendsetters

Jason Coles, Skipper/Director: Wreckspeditions – Tourism Trendsetters

Jamie Crothall, Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage

Leon Daly, Bar Supervisor: Douneside House – Brilliant in Beverage

Rory Fraser, Junior Sous Chef: Loch Melfort Hotel – Champion Chefs

Chris Geary, Managing Director: Raw Culture – Brilliant in Beverage

Guillermo Gonzalez Carmona, Front of House Manager: Ka Pao – Hospitality Heroes

Damian Kelly, General Manager: Airhouses – Hospitality Heroes

Grant Kidd, Head Chef: Ocho Inveraray – Champion Chefs

Fraser Macdonald, Visitor Services Supervisor: Preston Mill & Phantassie Doocot – National Trust for Scotland – Tourism Trendsetters

Bruce MacRury, Restaurant Manager: Rusacks St Andrews – Hospitality Heroes

Zreen Mansha, Founder & CEO: Travel Scotland® – Tourism Trendsetters

Primrose Masunda, Housekeeping Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Hospitality Heroes

Rebecca McRitchie, Assistant Head Housekeeper: The Pierhouse Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

David Morgan, Conference & Banqueting Team Leader: voco Grand Central Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

Hayleigh Mullen, Guest Service Manager: Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

Dinali Nadishani, Hotel Shop Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Rising Up in Retail

Mandy Paterson, Head Chef & Kitchen Manager: QME Care (Queens House Kelso Ltd) – Champion Chefs

Daniel Phillips, Chef de Partie: Room with a View – Champion Chefs

Georgia Phillips, Reservations Manager: Dalata Hotel Group / Maldron Hotel Glasgow – Hospitality Heroes

Catriona Piper, Group Marketing Executive: Crerar Hotels – Hospitality Heroes

Hazel Powell, Head chef and co-owner: Baern at Bowhouse, St. Monan’s, Fife – Champion Chefs

Gregg Rankin, Head Bartender: Revolution – Brilliant in Beverage

Deborah Reidie, Head Chef: Inspired Community Enterprise Trust – Champion Chefs

Claire Rennie, Managing Director: Summerhouse Drinks – Brilliant in Beverage

Melina Riddoch, Guest Experience Co-ordinator: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course – Hospitality Heroes

Fleur Rush, Guest Experience Manager: Macallan Distillery Ltd – Tourism Trendsetters

Anna Sanina, Chocolatier: Bella Chocolate – Rising Up in Retail

Andrew Seward, Head Ghillie (Concierge): The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Tourism Trendsetters

Marcus Sherry, Head Chef: Artfarm – The Fife Arms & The Fish Shop – Champion Chefs

Grace Sikorski McCulloch, Retail Manager: Lochalsh Reuse & Recycle Hub – Rising Up in Retail

Kev Stacey, Owner: 42 Cycling – Tourism Trendsetters

Mhairi Strohm, Head of Youth Training: Hub International – Hospitality Heroes

Jessica Thompson, Co-owner and General Manager: Mingary Castle – Hospitality Heroes

Alex Thomson, Visitor Attraction Manager: The Glenturret Distillery – Tourism Trendsetters

Kieran Wight, Head Chef: Elior @ Murrayfield Stadium – Champion Chefs

Leon Wilkes Back, Head of Mixology: Virgin Hotels – Brilliant in Beverage

David Wilson, Chef De Partie: Virgin Hotels Glasgow – Champion Chefs

Lucy Wilson, Chef: Wilson’s Farm & Kitchen – Champion Chefs

Beata Winiarska, Manager: Forest Farm Gelataria – Rising Up in Retail

Dylan Wynne, Trainee Tourism Manager: Cobbs Group – Hospitality Heroes

Mark Vigni, Head Chef Compass Group, David Cochrane Chief Executive HIT Scotland, Kaye Langwenya bartender PHOTO Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

Like this: Like Loading...