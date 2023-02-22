On ScotHot’s 50th Anniversary 50 industry superstars are recognised.
A judging panel of industry leaders have revealed ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, of the country’s biggest talents.
And there are some from Edinburgh on the list:
- Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage
- Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail
- Jamie Crothall, Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage
- Kieran Wight, Head Chef: Elior @ Murrayfield Stadium – Champion Chefs
A fortnight ahead of the event, ScotHot23 has unveiled its list of 50 Rising Stars – celebrating some of the most talented newcomers to Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries.
Following an extensive shortlisting and judging process, with more than 200 applications considered, a ‘hot list’ of 50 Rising Stars has today been revealed by ScotHot, comprising Hospitality Heroes, Champion Chefs, Tourism Trendsetters, as well as those Rising Up in Retail and Brilliant in Beverage.
Individuals were encouraged to nominate their colleagues, friends, employees, and role models in each category, not limited by age but ten years’ experience or less within the industry was essential.
ScotHot takes place at the SEC Glasgow from 8-9 March 2023, and is the country’s leading showcase for the food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries. It willwelcome around 7,000 visitors to the two-day event.
The presentation of the 50 Rising Stars, sponsored by Xpress Jobs and HIT Scotland, will take place at the Spotlight Stage at 4.30pm on Wednesday 8 March. Those on the list will be presented with their certificates and invited to attend the ‘STA and ScotHot Industry Social’ at Revolution in Glasgow that evening.
Head Judge David Cochrane, MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, said: “Reading all the submissions was uplifting – it certainly reveals a great statement on the health of the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors in Scotland. There was an abundance of talent, personality and enthusiasm in all of the 50 Rising Stars that was inspirational to all of the judges”
Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the company responsible for ScotHot, said: “Seeing so many worthy individuals nominated for our 50 Rising Stars list was incredible, and it was a tough decision for us judges to pick our top 50.
“We would like to say a huge congratulations from all of us at ScotHot to those who made the 50 Rising Stars list – we are so looking forward to seeing you at the event in March and celebrating your achievements together.”
Now in its 50th year, ScotHot23 offers an unmissable opportunity for delegates to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.
This year’s event will be supported by major partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, The Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer and Drink Think.
Full list here:
Sophie Aire, Business Support Manager – People: Stack and Still Limited – Hospitality Heroes
Lorna Allison, Marketing and Merchandising Manager: Brakes Scotland – Rising Up in Retail
Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage
William Bailey, Junior Sous/Pastry Chef: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course – Champion Chefs
Ross Boyd, Chef-de-Partie: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish – Champion Chefs
Jack Bray, Mixologist: voco Grand Central Hotel IHG – Brilliant in Beverage
Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail
Martin Buchanan, Deputy General Manager: The Oak Tree Inn – Hospitality Heroes
Fraser Cameron, Senior Sous Chef: The Globe Inn /1610 restaurant – Champion Chefs
Debbie Cole, Wildlife guide: Dolphin Spirit – Tourism Trendsetters
Jason Coles, Skipper/Director: Wreckspeditions – Tourism Trendsetters
Jamie Crothall, Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage
Leon Daly, Bar Supervisor: Douneside House – Brilliant in Beverage
Rory Fraser, Junior Sous Chef: Loch Melfort Hotel – Champion Chefs
Chris Geary, Managing Director: Raw Culture – Brilliant in Beverage
Guillermo Gonzalez Carmona, Front of House Manager: Ka Pao – Hospitality Heroes
Damian Kelly, General Manager: Airhouses – Hospitality Heroes
Grant Kidd, Head Chef: Ocho Inveraray – Champion Chefs
Fraser Macdonald, Visitor Services Supervisor: Preston Mill & Phantassie Doocot – National Trust for Scotland – Tourism Trendsetters
Bruce MacRury, Restaurant Manager: Rusacks St Andrews – Hospitality Heroes
Zreen Mansha, Founder & CEO: Travel Scotland® – Tourism Trendsetters
Primrose Masunda, Housekeeping Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Hospitality Heroes
Rebecca McRitchie, Assistant Head Housekeeper: The Pierhouse Hotel – Hospitality Heroes
David Morgan, Conference & Banqueting Team Leader: voco Grand Central Hotel – Hospitality Heroes
Hayleigh Mullen, Guest Service Manager: Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel – Hospitality Heroes
Dinali Nadishani, Hotel Shop Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Rising Up in Retail
Mandy Paterson, Head Chef & Kitchen Manager: QME Care (Queens House Kelso Ltd) – Champion Chefs
Daniel Phillips, Chef de Partie: Room with a View – Champion Chefs
Georgia Phillips, Reservations Manager: Dalata Hotel Group / Maldron Hotel Glasgow – Hospitality Heroes
Catriona Piper, Group Marketing Executive: Crerar Hotels – Hospitality Heroes
Hazel Powell, Head chef and co-owner: Baern at Bowhouse, St. Monan’s, Fife – Champion Chefs
Gregg Rankin, Head Bartender: Revolution – Brilliant in Beverage
Deborah Reidie, Head Chef: Inspired Community Enterprise Trust – Champion Chefs
Claire Rennie, Managing Director: Summerhouse Drinks – Brilliant in Beverage
Melina Riddoch, Guest Experience Co-ordinator: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course – Hospitality Heroes
Fleur Rush, Guest Experience Manager: Macallan Distillery Ltd – Tourism Trendsetters
Anna Sanina, Chocolatier: Bella Chocolate – Rising Up in Retail
Andrew Seward, Head Ghillie (Concierge): The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Tourism Trendsetters
Marcus Sherry, Head Chef: Artfarm – The Fife Arms & The Fish Shop – Champion Chefs
Grace Sikorski McCulloch, Retail Manager: Lochalsh Reuse & Recycle Hub – Rising Up in Retail
Kev Stacey, Owner: 42 Cycling – Tourism Trendsetters
Mhairi Strohm, Head of Youth Training: Hub International – Hospitality Heroes
Jessica Thompson, Co-owner and General Manager: Mingary Castle – Hospitality Heroes
Alex Thomson, Visitor Attraction Manager: The Glenturret Distillery – Tourism Trendsetters
Kieran Wight, Head Chef: Elior @ Murrayfield Stadium – Champion Chefs
Leon Wilkes Back, Head of Mixology: Virgin Hotels – Brilliant in Beverage
David Wilson, Chef De Partie: Virgin Hotels Glasgow – Champion Chefs
Lucy Wilson, Chef: Wilson’s Farm & Kitchen – Champion Chefs
Beata Winiarska, Manager: Forest Farm Gelataria – Rising Up in Retail
Dylan Wynne, Trainee Tourism Manager: Cobbs Group – Hospitality Heroes
