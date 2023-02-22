The Hibernian family are in mourning today following the death of owner Ron Gordon on Tuesday.

Ronald J Gordon was born and raised in Peru, but was also proud of his Scottish heritage.

He studied at Markham College, the British school in Lima, and emigrated to the United States at the age of 15.

He completed his studies at Shore in Sydney, Australia and received a B.A. in International Relations with a minor in economics from Syracuse University.

Throughout his professional life he supported numerous community-based organisations.

He was the founder and majority shareholder of ZGS Communications, Inc., one of the leading independent broadcasting and media companies serving the Spanish-speaking community in the United States.

His strategic thinking, market insight and entrepreneurial outlook allowed ZGS to post steady and consistent growth for over 30 years.

The company became the largest independent affiliate group of the Telemundo Network, earning a reputation for operational excellence, creativity, integrity, and community engagement. ZGS was sold to Comcast/NBC Universal in 2017.

In April 2009, taking a leave from ZGS for three years, Ron was named President of the Telemundo Station Group at NBC Universal, responsible for the strategic direction and day to day management of the largest Spanish television stations in the country.

Over his many years in the media industry, he received numerous accolades including five Emmy Awards, two Telly Awards, and a White House Media Achievement Award.

He was founder and director of John Marshall Bank, one of the leading community banks serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

The bank posted steady profits and growth for over 10 years with assets of over $1.4 billion and today is considered one of the best managed and most innovative small business banks in the region.

He also on the board of trustees of WETA in Washington, D.C. one of the leading public television stations in the country.

Gordon served on the board of the Arlington Community Foundation, and actively supported various critical service organisations serving people and communities in need.

In 2019 he formed Bydand Sports LLC to acquire the majority shares in Hibernian. Bydand is the motto of Clan Gordon, derived from “Bide and Fecht” meaning “stay and fight” as a tribute to his Scottish roots and his love for the game.

On taking over from Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie, he vowed to build on their legacy and take the club forward.

Under Gordon’s watch, Hibs finished third in the cinch Premiership in the 2020/21 campaign and also reached the Scottish Cup final in the same season.

He successfully guided the club through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw change behind the scenes at Easter Road which included the high-profile departure of then chief executive Leeann Dempster, and significant investment in hospitality at Easter Road.

Managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney were appointed and fired during his stewardship, with the current head coach Lee Johnson earning his support during a recent turbulent spell.

The ownership of Hibs is now set to pass on to his family, with his son Ian currently employed as head of recruitment.

Ben Kensell, Chief Executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Ronald J Gordon August 1954 to February 2023.

