Primark this morning re-opened the doors of all of its 20 stores across Scotland, as consumers continue to make a much-anticipated return to the high street. Outside Princes Street there was a queue from early in the morning.

Shoppers waited patiently and in great spirits, while they got ready to shop for all the Primark must-haves they have missed in recent months.

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning so far welcoming our customers back to stores in Scotland. As expected, stores have been very busy but we’re more than ready and very confident in the safety measures we have in place. The mood has been incredibly upbeat and positive. Our spring/summer ranges are proving a big hit as customers finally get to shop the latest trends at the best value on the high street as well as stock up on everyday essentials for the whole family.”

PHOTO courtesy of Matt Donlan

