Hibs have been warned about future broadcasts after comments made by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh on the club’s TV channel during a live Premiership match against Rangers.

The club were notified by letter that they will face no formal punishment however following an SFA investigation.

Scottish Football’s governing body reviewed the footage and took into account that Hibs had made an immediate apology, removed all footage and given an assurance about future guests.

While reviewing an incident were Alfredo Morelos stamped on Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous, Welsh referred to the Colombian striker as “a sticky bun” which is a well-known derogatory term for Rangers players and fans.

Welsh’s comments came at half-time during a discussion with host David Tanner and Hibernian Women player Joelle Murray. After being shown a replay of the incident he said: “Morelos should have been off. That was outrageous. It was terrible sort of stamping there by the sticky bun. He should have been shown the red for that, no question about that at all, had it been Porteous he would have been off.”

When asked if the referee should have taken action, he replied: “Yeah, I mean, where is he? Morelos kind of should basically be macheted into small pieces and sent in various packets to different corners of the globe for a challenge like that and kind of consumed by seagulls.”

Welsh later tweeted that his comments were not intended to be taken seriously.

