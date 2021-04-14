Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a serious road incident in Langside Drive, Blackridge, West Lothian on Saturday, 3 April, 2021.

Around 6.15 pm on Saturday, 3 April, a 4-year-old boy was struck by a red coloured Vauxhall Mokka vehicle which was being driven south on Langside Drive, Blackridge.

The young boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh where he is currently being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The 44-year-old female driver was not physically injured.

Constable Darren Gallagher at the Road Policing Department, West Lothian is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or Dash Cam footage to contact him via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3433 of 3 April 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...