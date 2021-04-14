A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins to business premises and attempted theft incidents in the Scottish Borders.

The incidents happened in the Kelso and Hawick areas between 27 January 2021 and 26 February 2021.

A 52-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday, 3 April, in connection with the incidents.

Detective Constable Andrew Forsyth, CID Scottish Borders, said: “This has been an extensive investigation and I am grateful to the members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries to date.

“Reducing acquisitive crime is a local policing priority. These incidents have had a significant impact for local communities.

“If you have any concerns about criminal activity in your community, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

