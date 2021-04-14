Detectives are appealing for information after a business was broken into on Tuesday, 13 April, 2021.

Around 2.35am, a man broke into premises on Hopetoun Street, Bathgate and stole almost £3,000 worth of children’s designer clothing.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The suspect is described as wearing a lighter coloured hoodie with the hood up, dark trousers and trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man believed to be involved and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or lives nearby who heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police.

“The person responsible stole a significant amount of designer children’s clothing, so it is likely they will try to sell these items on in the next few days. If somebody has approached you offering to sell such items of clothing, please contact police and let us know.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has a dash-cam. I would ask you to check back and see if there is any footage of a male suspect matching this description that could help our investigation.

“If you have any information in connection with the break-in, no matter how small you think it is, you can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0419 of 13 April. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% confidential.”

