Gaming for Good to help young homeless invite gamers to join in

The network of UK youth homelessness charities, End Youth Homelessness (EYH), has set up Gaming for Good – a fundraiser to help them with their work.

There are 11 regional charities, including Edinburgh’s Rock Trust, which are members of the network. They warn of an increase in youth homelessness due to increased unemployment and demand for mental health support.

The monies raised will raise funds for charities to keep delivering support through Housing, Employment. Education and Training programmes.

EYH say that in the UK 121,000 young people asked for help with homelessness from their local councils. In Scotland in 2019-20 8,319 people between 16 and 25 made themselves known as homeless which was almost a quarter of all homeless applications.

Between 2 and 17 April EYH and its charity partners call on gamers to play and raise funds through JustGiving. If each participant raises just £121 to support the 121,000 young people facing homelessness, then there could be two distinct results. Those gaming will engage in a Covid friendly activity and those who need help would benefit from the sums raised. £121 would pay for a pack of household essentials like a toaster,a kettle, and bedding to allow them to move into their own place. Rock Trust invites gamers in Edinburgh to get involved and help put an end to youth homelessness.

The national charity movement is also rallying influencers from the gaming world to support the event by streaming sessions with a donation-based joining fee. Those supporting the event include popular gamers Rose and Rosie, PyrionFlax and Lionheartx10.

Rose and Rosie commented, “We are very happy to be supporting End Youth Homelessness and bringing together fellow gamers to raise money for this important cause. We were shocked to learn that 121,000 young people in the UK faced homelessness last year, and with our audience containing a large number of 16-25’s, we wanted to support in any way we could. We will be streaming our gaming event for EYH on 17th April via Twitch, and are encouraging others to set up their own events so we can make a real difference together”

“We are very excited to be holding our first ever Gaming for Good event,” said EYH Managing Director, Nick Connolly. “This new event will raise vital funds to support homeless young people whose prospects have been hit so hard by the pandemic. Also, by hosting your own Gaming for Good event, you can connect with friends and family to replicate some of the fun of real-life events while we all ensure the countdown to freedom. We want to help raise spirits as well as funds!”

Sign up to the event at www.rocktrust.org/gaming-for-good