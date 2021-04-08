The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8 April in Scotland are shown below.
The figures show that over half a million people in Scotland have now had two doses of vaccine. And crucially the numbers in Edinburgh have fallen dramatically to a 7 day positive rate of 28.2 per 100,000 population.
There are no daily briefings unless there are major announcements in the coming weeks leading up to the election.
The First Minister announced earlier in the week that some supplies of the Moderna vaccine has arrived in Scotland. Around 17 million doses have been bought by the UK Government, of which 1 million will come to Scotland over the next few months. Ms Sturgeon also said that lateral flow tests will be made available to everyone and more details will follow later this week.
Some issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine have been reported, and the UK Government has announced they will offer an alternative vaccine to those under 30 when the vaccination programme reaches that age group in the coming months.
All secondary pupils will return to school after the Easter holidays except for children on the shielding list – who will not return until 26 April.
As at 4 April 2021, 9,997 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday.
The BBC has explained that from 24 March:
- Live briefings will only be broadcast on BBC One in Scotland when it is expected that “major new information” will be shared – such as a formal review of restrictions
- If a UK government briefing is broadcast live on BBC One in Scotland, there will be additional coverage so Scottish parties can respond
- The BBC will consider the significance of the public health information which is expected to be discussed, and requirements on impartiality, when deciding whether to broadcast other government briefings. It is expected that these briefings would be shown on BBC Scotland or the BBC News Channel
- If a live briefing is led by a Scottish government minister, members of the other main parties will be invited to contribute to the coverage
Special Ofcom rules for broadcasters around impartiality take effect in the lead up to elections in the UK.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.