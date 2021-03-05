Weetabix has become an Official Partner of the Scotland Women’s National Team until July 2023.

The agreement is part of a long-term campaign between Weetabix and the home nations’ respective football associations.

Hampden Park

The new deal will give supporters the chance to win a number of money-can’t-buy experiences with the team, from May, including attending open training sessions and winning signed shirts.

These can be won as part of an on-pack promotion on Weetabix Original, along with ticket prizes to international matches.

Partnering the Weetabix range and its great nutritional credentials with the chance to win amazing football prizes, the campaign aims to drive excitement and added relevance to the cereal category.

The deal with Weetabix is the latest women’s football sponsorship deal, joining existing Scottish FA partners Shoosmiths, Boots and Spar.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “Through our partnership with Weetabix we will be able to actively encourage the nation to eat healthily and help football fans of all ages across Scotland start the day right.

“The growth of the women’s game has been heartening to see, particularly with our national team qualifying for back-to-back major tournaments, in 2017 and 2019.

“Having an association with a brand such as Weetabix will only help continue to grow the women’s game in Scotland and create female role models for youngsters across the country.”

Gareth Turner, Head of Brand at Weetabix said: “We are already known as the UK’s favourite cereal and working with the Scottish FA will only cement this further.

“This partnership reinforces our belief that everyone can achieve their best with a proper, Weetabix start to the day, and we’re looking forward to supporting the growth of women’s football in Scotland in the years ahead.

“We’ll be working closely with our trade partners in Scotland to help them make the most of the opportunity. With unique and exciting experiences on offer for Scotland supporters as part of our on-pack campaign, we will be adding excitement in-store, driving footfall to the cereal aisle and raising awareness and visibility of the entire category.”

Like this: Like Loading...