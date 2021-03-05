A large number of firefighters, police and ambulances attended a blaze in a bin chute at Castleview House around 5.30pm last night.

Fire Appliances from Liberton, Newcraighall and Tollcross attended the scene and firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

They spent one hour dealing with the incident before leaving after the scene was made safe.

The cause of the fire is not know at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday, 4 March, 2021 officers were called following a report of a fire within a bin chute at Castleview House, Edinburgh. Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

