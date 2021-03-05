Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to who may be able to assist with their investigation into an assault which took place on Boswall Parkway around 8pm on Tuesday 4 August 2020, and left a man with a facial injury.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 35 to 45 years old, between 5’10 and 6ft, of medium build. He had short dark hair and was wearing a two tone jacket with a zip across the front, and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker from Corstorphine CID said: “We believe the man in the image may be able to help with our ongoing investigation. We are appealing for him, or anyone who may know him, to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3381 of 4 August 2020, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...