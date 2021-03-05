Officers in Midlothian have recently been made aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour at Gladhouse Reservoir in Midlothian and will deploy additional resources to combat this.

Police Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik Police Station said : “Last weekend we were made aware of people wild camping at the reservoir, which included lighting fires, some of which were left unattended. As well as having the potential to cause damage, it is dangerous and puts lives at risk.”

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“This behaviour is unacceptable.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The vast majority of people are complying with the legal restrictions on outdoor gatherings to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives

“Anti-social behaviour is always taken seriously and where it is clear to us that there is a particular issue in an area, we will devote the appropriate resources and work alongside our partners to try to tackle the problem. Anyone with any concerns, should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Scottish Water said : “There should be no one camping at Gladhouse Reservoir or lighting open fires in the woodland areas around this site. We ask everyone to respect our reservoirs and respect the Covid guidance.”

